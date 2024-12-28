VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 28: The Ramdandees, a group of ex-students from Bhonsala Military School of 1999 batch, recently celebrated their Silver Jubilee with at the Royal Orchid hotel in Vile Parle. The occasion marked 25 years since the students passed out from the school.

A Star-Studded Event

The event was attended by 29 students who traveled from all corners of India to relive old memories. The group has done exceptionally well for themselves, with notable members holding prestigious positions in the IPS and Indian Armed Forces. The students have made a mark for themselves as successful businessmen, entrepreneurs and social workers besides international chef and farmers.

Felicitation of Teachers

During the event, the Ramdandees felicitated their teachers as a mark of respect for their association. The group also pledged to support financially weak students of their alma mater for a period of one year.

Words of Appreciation

The owner of the Royal Orchid hotel, Kamat and his son Vishal Kamat, interacted with the students and complimented their efforts to reconnect after 25 years. The event was a testament to the strong bonds formed during their school days and a celebration of their achievements.

