New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/#skmaskon): Leading live-streaming mobile app StreamKar has launched a campaign to fight against Covid -19. They have opted to remind people and make them aware about the importance of wearing masks appropriately.

As their moral responsibility towards people, StreamKar launched the #skmaskon' campaign. Under this initiative, StreamKar aims to distribute more than 3000 free masks to people in the rural areas who live in dire situations. The mission is to distribute masks to impoverished people to minimize the threat and help stop the transmission of this deadly virus in the community.

Understanding that there is a need to remind people about the consequences and how significant it is to spread awareness about how and why we should wear masks, StreamKar launched the #skmaskon campaign. As reports state, India recorded an all-time high of more than 4 lac new infections on May 06th, along with uncountable deaths. There also lies a vast concern about emerging Covid-19 variants like Delta Plus, that could hit India and can also be the cause of the third-wave of the pandemic. WHO has urged the nation to play it safe and continue wearing face masks and practice safety measures, even to citizens who have been vaccinated.

An agency holder of the StreamKar app narrated his experience of how poverty hit people in his area, who had no access to masks and sanitizers, lost their livelihood due to lockdown and among them was a man who contracted this disease and succumbed to his life leaving 2 kids and a wife behind.

That's when the idea struck on roping in representatives that live in the interior parts of India like UP, Jamshedpur, Sikkim, West Bengal, etc. for the #skmaskon initiative. The representatives had to visit people in their locality, distribute face masks and make people aware and remind them of how wearing a mask can keep them safe. This activity challenges app users to post pictures and videos of them spreading the important message and it also empowers others to hop onto this challenge by participating actively.

StreamKar witnessed a huge response from their representatives and volunteers.

"Feeling very happy that I am volunteering for this free mask distribution campaign. It's important to do something for our people around us, especially those who are in need. I have seen people who can't afford a mask and have also seen people who don't wear them appropriately. Through this awareness campaign by StreamKar, I am urging people to wear masks and wear them appropriately," said Mann Chowdhary from Jaipur, a StreamKar agent who has been volunteering in this on-going campaign.

Another representative Krishna from Bihar is also very excited to participate in this charity campaign and make people of his locality aware. He says, "I stay in a village and people here are still very casual about basic precautions they should be following and don't wear masks properly, under this initiative we are able to make them aware by giving them masks. I am happy to be part of this campaign.

Rahmat Khan from Baliya- Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh shares his experience about this campaign. "When I started distributing masks a beggar came upto me and started crying and said I needed a fresh mask from a very long time but I was unable to get one, he thanked me and blessed me. This campaign has made me happy that I'm helping people around.

