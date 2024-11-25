BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies), a global leader in innovative vascular solutions, announces the launch of its Hydra Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) system in Hungary, debuting with promising results at Szegedi Tudomanyegyetem Szent-Gyorgy Albert Klinikai Kozpont. Under the skilled leadership of Dr Ruzsa Zoltan and Dr Szucsborus Tamas, the Hydra TAVI system has demonstrated positive initial outcomes, marking a significant milestone in advancing minimally invasive treatments for aortic stenosis.

The Hydra TAVI system is crafted to address critical clinical needs by offering precise implantation and simplified coronary access, enabling safe and efficient procedures for aortic valve replacement. With an adaptable and robust design, Hydra offers healthcare professionals an advanced solution designed to enhance patient outcomes in cardiac care.

"With the successful launch of Hydra in Hungary, SMT has further expanded it global TAVI program. We are thrilled with the positive feedback received and it inspires us to keep on innovating and creating a positive impact on patient healthcare," said Gaurav Goel, President of SMT's Hydra business.

With Hydra TAVI now available in 20+ countries, SMT's global expansion strategy reflects its commitment to making high-quality cardiovascular solutions accessible worldwide. This availability emphasizes SMT's mission to enhance patient outcomes by providing advanced, minimally invasive options for cardiac care globally.

"Hydra's precision in implantation is essential to patient safety and treatment efficacy," commented Dr Zoltan Ruzsa, MD, PhD. "Our initial experience with Hydra has been very promising, supporting our goal to deliver advanced, effective care."

Dr Tamas Szucsborus Tamas added, "Hydra TAVI aligns perfectly with our objectives to provide patients with innovative and accessible solutions for aortic valve disease."

