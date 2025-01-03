VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 3: SpoofSense.ai, a leader in biometric identity verification - specializing in face liveness & deepfake detection, has passed the iBeta Level-2 PAD testing under the ISO 30107-3 standard. This milestone further cements SpoofSense's reputation as a trusted and reliable biometric authentication solution for combating identity fraud across high-stakes industries such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), as well as fintech, healthcare, government services, and enterprise security.

iBeta Level-2 Compliance is the gold standard for liveness detection, signifying that SpoofSense's solution has undergone rigorous testing using advanced presentation attacks, including sophisticated 3D masks, high-quality video replays, and 3D Face renders, to validate its resilience against the most challenging spoofing techniques. This certification not only validates the strength of SpoofSense's technology but also highlights its readiness to meet the stringent security needs of high-risk industries like Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI).

"We are proud to join the exclusive list of companies globally that have achieved iBeta Level-2 compliance," said Kartikeya Bhardwaj, founder of SpoofSense.ai. "We have been dedicated to building a robust liveness system that excels in real-world scenarios, adapting to varying lighting conditions and camera quality, while reliably detecting all types of spoofing attempts."

Unlike the traditional active liveness detection systems in the market, SpoofSense offers a seamless single frame passive liveness detection experience, ensuring minimal friction for end users while maintaining unparalleled accuracy. SpoofSense's proprietary AI models detect sophisticated spoofing attempts without requiring users to perform cumbersome actions like blinking or nodding.

"We've built a comprehensive facial authentication stack that addresses a wide range of identity fraud scenarios. Our leading deepfake detection system is already helping customers detect and prevent sophisticated deepfake attacks on a regular basis. SpoofSense has already verified more than 8 Million faces for various companies globally.

With iBeta Level-2 certification now achieved, we're focused on expanding our presence in global markets, working with industries like fintech, healthcare, and government services that require the highest security standards."

"We are consistently outperforming our competitors, despite them having 10X larger teams and resources, thanks to our small but incredibly talented and highly focused team. Our agility, relentless innovation, and dedication to solving real-world challenges have enabled us to achieve milestones like iBeta Level-2 compliance while delivering cutting-edge biometric security solutions" said Kartikeya. He further said that their next mission is to develop Voice Liveness algorithms, matching with highest global standards.

For more information about SpoofSense.ai and its liveness detection technology, visit www.spoofsense.ai.

