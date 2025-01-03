South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: After suffering a heartbreaking defeat in the opening Test, the Pakistan national cricket team is set to take on host South Africa in the final Test of the two-match series at the Newlands in Cape Town. Ahead of the second Test, the host announced their playing XI with youngster Kwena Maphaka set to make his debut. Talking about the first Test, Pakistan made 211 runs in the first innings after Kamran Ghulam played a fighting knock of 54 runs. South Africa's Dane Paterson bagged a five-wicket haul. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 5th Test 2024-25: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Cape Town.

In reply, South Africa notched up 301 runs after Aiden Markram top-scored with 89 runs. For visitors, Khurram Shahzad and Naseem Shah picked up three wickets apiece. In the second innings of Pakistan, Babar Azam (50) and Saud Shakeel (84) guided their side to 237 runs. The visitors set a target of 148 runs. While chasing, South Africa slumped to 99/8 after Mohammad Abbas' six-wicket haul. Marco Jansen (16*) and Kagiso Rabada (31*) knocks guided South Africa to a thrilling two-wicket win. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2024 Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Mir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas