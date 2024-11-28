PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL) (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has secured a significant domestic order valued at Rs 15.95 Cr. The order involves the design, manufacturing, and supply of state-of-the-art power transformers, emphasising the Company's capabilities to deliver high-quality, custom-engineered solutions for India's expanding power sector.

The order has been placed by a reputed domestic entity within the electrical industry, highlighting Supreme Power Equipment Limited's trusted reputation in the market. With an execution timeline of approximately five months, the project underscores the Company's commitment to operational excellence and timely delivery.

This significant order addition not only enhances the Company's order book, taking it to a strong Rs 62.25 Cr, but also underscores its strong capabilities in addressing the growing demand for power infrastructure solutions in India.

Commenting on the development, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited, said, "This new order is a significant step forward for our Company. The growing demand for power transformers is a reflection of the robust requirements in the power sector, driven by industrial growth, urbanisation, and electrification projects.

This contract reaffirms the trust placed in Supreme Power Equipment Limited by our clients, thanks to our consistent delivery of innovative and reliable solutions. We are confident that the successful execution of this order will further strengthen our position in the power transformer manufacturing industry and contribute meaningfully to India's energy infrastructure development."

