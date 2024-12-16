VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16: SRIVARU Holding Limited (Nasdaq: SVMH, SVMHW) ("SRIVARU" or the "Company"), a leader in premium electric motorcycles, proudly announced the inauguration of its newest authorized dealership, CBM Motors, in Coimbatore, India. This milestone highlights SVM's dedication to expanding its footprint and making high-performance, eco-friendly electric motorcycles accessible to Indian consumers. The showroom, strategically located in the heart of Coimbatore, caters to the rising demand for sustainable two-wheeler transportation. CBM Motors will showcase SVM's flagship PRANA 2.0 series, including the Grand and Elite models. These cutting-edge motorcycles offer state-of-the-art safety features, innovative technology, and an impressive range of up to 250 kilometers per charge.

At the inauguration, Mohanraj Ramasamy, CEO of SVM, said "The opening of our authorized dealership in Coimbatore marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine urban mobility in India. CBM Motors will serve as a gateway for the people to experience the future of transportation--a blend of performance, affordability, and sustainability. Our PRANA 2.0 models are designed not just to meet but to exceed the expectations of modern riders."

He added, "Our vision is to establish a nationwide network of dealerships to make sustainable transportation a reality for all Indians. The response to our PRANA 2.0 series has been phenomenal, and we are committed to meeting this demand by rapidly scaling our distribution network. We see significant potential for growth in both urban and semi-urban markets, where the need for affordable, eco-friendly transportation is growing exponentially. As a hub of innovation and forward-thinking consumers, Coimbatore is the ideal location to introduce our premium electric motorcycles. With CBM Motors as our trusted partner, we are confident in the adoption of our advanced, eco-friendly technology. This partnership is a step forward in making India a global leader in sustainable transportation."

Adron Leow, CFO of SVM said "Coimbatore is a home market for us. The opening of CBM Motors aligns perfectly with our broader expansion plans. Our goal is not just to sell motorcycles but to build a robust, localized ecosystem supporting sustainable transportation. The overwhelming response to the PRANA 2.0 series has motivated us to accelerate showroom openings across key Indian cities. Hence we were planning to do more investments upcoming months in our dealership network. Our partnerships are grounded in shared values of innovation, sustainability, and performance. CBM Motors embodies these principles, and we're excited to work together to offer exceptional products and services to our customers."

The PRANA 2.0 series, available in Grand and Elite models, is setting new benchmarks in the electric motorcycle segment. Key features include:

* Advanced Battery Technology: Equipped with BYD batteries offering a range of up to 250 kilometers per charge.

* High-Performance Drivetrain: Accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in under 4 seconds.

* Sustainability Focus: Manufactured using renewable energy, aligning with SVM's commitment to eco-friendly mobility solutions.

* Affordability: Premium features at an accessible price point, reducing the total cost of ownership.

The inauguration of CBM Motors marks the beginning of SVM's ambitious plans to expand its dealership network across India. SVM is ramping up production to meet surging demand and aims to open additional showrooms in strategic locations, including Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. This expansion will bring SVM's premium electric motorcycles closer to consumers nationwide, ensuring accessibility and top-notch service.

Future dealerships will follow the CBM Motors model, offering hands-on experiences, streamlined purchasing processes, and superior after-sales support. SVM's commitment to its customers extends beyond sales, focusing on building a long-term relationship through innovation and service excellence.

About SVM

SVM Holding Limited, a Cayman Islands-based company, is the parent entity of SRIVARU Motor Private Ltd., dedicated to designing and manufacturing premium electric motorcycles in India. The company focuses on innovation and sustainability, offering affordable, high-performance electric two-wheelers. With features such as redundant 3-channel automated braking, a low center of gravity for enhanced stability, and easy home-compatible charging, SVM's motorcycles redefine the riding experience.

SRIVARU's proprietary intellectual property includes a patent-pending chassis and drive acceleration system. The company's manufacturing subsidiary is integral to achieving its vision of sustainable, innovative mobility.

Company Details:

Head office:

SRIVARU Holding Limited, 3rd Floor, Genesis House, Unit 18, Genesis Close, George Town, P.O. Box 10655 ,Grand Cayman, KY1-1006, Cayman Islands Phone: +1 (888) 227-8066

India office:

SRIVARU Motors Private Limited, 224/2, Trichy Rd, Naicken Thottam, Selvaraja Puram, Kannampalayam, Sulur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641402. Phone: +91 80982 02030

Investor & Media Contact: ir@srivarumotors.com / Phone: +1 (888) 227-8066

