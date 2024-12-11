PNN

New Delhi [India], December 11: The Development Alternatives (DA) Group is set to commence the 11th edition of its flagship event, TARAgram Yatra, under the theme "Investing in the Local and Green." This three-day immersive event, taking place from December 13-15, 2024, brings together a diverse group of stakeholders to interact with the community and understand their problems and their solutions. Further, they would be able to engage, explore and address critical global challenges, from a grassroots perspective. The focus for the yatra thematically is on Climate Resilience & Ecosystem Restoration, Resource Efficiency & Circular Economy, and Rural & Inclusive Enterprises.

The 2024 Yatra highlights key initiatives such as community-driven watershed management, natural farming models, construction & demolition waste circularity, and an ecosystem created for supporting rural entrepreneurship that empowers women and youth in marginalized communities. Signature events like Naari Manchan, featuring womenpreneurs on a roundtable with yatris, and Nadi Kinare Chaupal, a panel discussion where CSR leaders discuss their learning to bring about community-centric solutions, and offer participants insights into impactful grassroots innovations and finally Saar Sangam, a policy level discussion involving speakers from multilaterals like UNEP, senior government officials and corporate leaders to discuss policies impacting the grassroots.

TARAgram Yatra 2024 is supported by an exceptional lineup of partners, including the India Climate Collaborative (ICC), Bill & Melenda Gates Foundation, Bank of America, SBI Foundation, NABARD, and the L'Oreal Foundation, all committed to driving sustainable and inclusive growth. The event will also host a diverse group of participants such as DS Group, JK Cements, Coca-Cola Foundation, Wingify Foundation, WRI, TheCSRUniverse and the Mlinda Charitable Trust. Together, they envision developing solutions to mitigate challenges and ensure a climate-resilient future.

This edition of the Yatra will mark a key milestone with the active participation of corporate leaders, highlighting their critical role in combating climate change and achieving sustainable development goals. Corporates bring futuristic perspectives and resources to align sustainability with CSR practices and foster associations between policy and grassroots actions. The event also seeks to generate policy-level discussions informed by ground-level insights, contributing to inclusive and climate-resilient economies.

Shrashtant Patara, CEO, Development Alternatives Group, said "TARAgram Yatra 2024 highlights impactful, scalable programmes with economic, environmental, and social impact that DA has been executing in Bundelkhand for over 40 years. The long-term impact of our work is evident when Yatris interact with the community during the 3-day journey of learning and immersion. TgY is a unique experiential platform featuring real-time examples of transformative work from the heartland - a practice-to-policy connect."

Sharing her thoughts on the TARAgram Yatra, Ms. Amita Sharma, Technical Advisor, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, said "I think initiatives like TARAgram Yatra keeps us policymakers connected to the grassroots issues. I am very excited to be part of this Yatra and to see the changes that have been brought about in Bundelkhand by Development Alternatives, where I started as a bureaucrat many decades ago."

About TARAgram Yatra 2024

The TARAgram Yatra, initiated in 2010 by the Development Alternatives Group, is its annual flagship event that brings together social impact enthusiasts, national and international leaders, social innovators, policymakers, corporate, UN and government officials, and changemakers with the aim to galvanise sustainable policies and practices for social and ecological development.

In its 11th edition, TARAgram Yatra 2024 will host the yatris in Bundelkhand giving them a flavour of Bundeli music, meals, architecture and royalty. Be part of this movement which has been driving green and inclusive growth in India.

About Development Alternatives:

Development Alternatives (DA), the world's premiere social enterprise dedicated to sustainable development, is a research and action-based organisation striving to deliver socially equitable, environmentally sound, and economically scalable development outcomes. DA completed 40 years of proudly contributing to India's growth. Continuing to address global challenges, it hopes to move onto an accelerated track wherein it sees itself as a catalyst to rural transformation and making urban spaces more sustainable and livable.

