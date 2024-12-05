ATK

New Delhi [India], December 5: With the rapid growth of cloud technology transforming industries worldwide, the demand for professionals with cloud computing expertise has never been higher. Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad has recently joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy program to bridge the gap between academia and industry. The AWS Academy program offers higher education institutions a ready-to-teach curriculum on cloud computing, ensuring students are future-ready with skills aligned to industry standards.

This membership promises to enrich the academic ecosystem at TMU, fostering innovation and research in cloud technology. TMU students will have the opportunity to enrol in AWS Academy courses. enabling them to acquire cutting-edge cloud skills, deal with industry-specific problems, and pursue industry-recognized certifications and high-demand cloud careers.

This program doesn't just benefit students; it empowers educators too. Faculty at TMU will receive professional development and mentorship from AWS experts, enhancing their ability to deliver innovative and industry-relevant cloud education. It will provide a comprehensive curriculum designed and maintained by AWS experts, helping educators and students stay at the forefront of cloud innovation.

"Professionals with cloud skills are in high demand as more organizations invest in their future with the cloud. We're proud to help Teerthanker Mahaveer University advance the training and learning opportunities for its students. With AWS Academy, students will be equipped with the in-demand, practical cloud skills they need to land high-quality jobs in one of the fastest growing industries." said Jess Gilmore, Global Program Lead, AWS Academy.

TMU's membership with AWS Academy highlights its vision of creating a dynamic and cloud-centric learning environment where students can explore, innovate, and excel. By embedding AWS Academy courses into its curriculum, TMU is cultivating a new generation of cloud computing professionals ready to tackle global challenges.

Established in 2008, Teerthanker Mahaveer University is a premier university dedicated to academic excellence and holistic development. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, expert faculty, and a strong emphasis on research, TMU offers a diverse range of programs across disciplines. The university is committed to nurturing talent and fostering innovation to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world.

