New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased India's first fully designed AI server named Adipoli, developed by VVDN Technologies.

Vaishnaw highlighted that the AI server 'Adipoli' is equipped with 8 GPUs and was completely designed in India, underlining the country's growing strength in advanced electronics and artificial intelligence.

He praised the efforts of VVDN Technologies and called the launch a major step forward for the "Make in India" initiative.

The minister also noted that Indian-made electronic products are becoming increasingly reliable and globally competitive. He emphasised that India's focus on protecting intellectual property rights is gaining recognition in international markets, boosting investor confidence and encouraging innovation in the country.

Speaking at VVDN Technologies' Global Innovation Park in Manesar, where he inaugurated a new SMT (Surface Mount Technology) Line, the Minister highlighted the rapid strides made under the government's 'Make in India' initiative.

"Over a period of time, India has developed strong capabilities in electronics design. These capabilities now include products related to the automobile sector, power electronics, signalling, and security systems. Designing and manufacturing of such products is increasingly happening within India, which is a significant achievement under the Prime Minister's 'Make in India' program," he told reporters.

"With the recent addition electronic component scheme, the depth and scope of development will further expand. Moreover, the reliability of Indian products and the country's commitment to respecting intellectual property rights are gaining global recognition," he added.

He emphasised that a key development in the electronics sector has been the emergence of large-scale design teams within manufacturing firms.

"We are here in a facility which has a design team as big as 5,000 engineers. These young engineers are designing some of the most complex products, embedded with AI, moving far beyond legacy systems," he said.

Calling this a "big leap", Vaishnaw stressed that India's edge lies in its design talent -- something many other countries lack.

"This is very important because this is going to give us that big advantage compared to many other countries which don't have this much design talent," he said.

He noted that India's electronics manufacturing has grown fivefold in the past decade, touching Rs 11 lakh crore, while exports have increased six times to over Rs 3.5 lakh crore. (ANI)

