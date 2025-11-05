Chittoor, November 5: A B Tech second-year student at Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS) in the Chittoor district died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the college building, police said on Wednesday. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital before being shifted to a hospital in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, where he was later pronounced dead during treatment. Jaipur Shocker: 6th-Grade Girl Student Dies After Allegedly Falling From Roof of Neerja Modi School, Congress Leader Claims Attempts Made to ‘Erase Witness’.

Following the incident, tension prevailed on the college campus as deceased's family members arrived to question the college management about the circumstances surrounding his death. During the confrontation, Chittoor Taluk Circle Inspector Nithya Babu allegedly pushed deceased's family members away, leading to further chaos. The grieving family demanded justice for their son's death, alleging negligence and mistreatment by both the college administration and the police. Addressing the media, Chittoor DSP Sainath said that preliminary investigation suggests victim died by suicide over a love affair. According to the DSP, the girl reportedly told victim that they should first "get settled" before thinking about a relationship, which upset him deeply and led to the tragic act. Student Dies by Suicide: Engineering Student of Jadavpur University Ends Life by Jumping off Moving Train, Investigation Underway.

After the incident, deceased's family members tried to protest at the college, resulting in commotion. During the scuffle, a woman from deceased's family reportedly fell, leading to allegations that the police had acted harshly toward them. Authorities have initiated further investigation into the incident.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.