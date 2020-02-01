Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 258 in China

World. (File Image)

Beijing [China], Feb 01 (ANI): With 45 new deaths from coronavirus, the death toll from the deadly virus in China reached 258 on Saturday.1,347 new cases have also been confirmed, China Daily reported.The virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world.China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year.Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China. (ANI)

