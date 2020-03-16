Coronavirus: Public Schools in New York City to Remain Closed Till April 20

World. (File Image)

New York [US], Mar 16 (ANI): In the wake of rising coronavirus epidemic, all public schools in New York City will remain closed till at least April 20, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday (local time)."To say the least, this is a very troubling moment, a moment where I am just distraught at having to take this action," the mayor was quoted as saying by New York Post.He said that he became convinced over the course of today that there was "no other choice".The mayor hinted that schools may remain shut for the remainder of the school year."We may have to go out for the rest of the school year. We may not have the opportunity to re-open them," de Blasio warned.CNN reported that as part of the school closings, de Blasio announced that remote learning will begin on March 23 and there will be special sites created for children of crucial health care workers and first responders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)