New Delhi, December 24: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a brainstorming session with the RSS at the BJP headquarters extension office in Delhi on Tuesday. The leaders discussed better coordination between the BJP and RSS in the election. According to a top source in the BJP, "A key meeting was held between the BJP and RSS regarding the Delhi Assembly elections at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today. Arun Kumar, who is overseeing the coordination of the BJP on behalf of the Sangh, reviewed the Delhi elections with BJP leaders."

Following the victory strategies used in Haryana and Maharashtra, there was a discussion about improving coordination between the RSS and BJP for the elections. National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, Delhi BJP State General Secretary (Organisation) Pawan Rana, State President Virendra Sachdeva, State In-charge Baijayant Panda, and several other officials were present at the meeting.

Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February, and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is pushing for a third consecutive term. Kejriwal stepped down as Chief Minister after being granted bail in a corruption case. He has stated that he would return to the top office only after the "people's verdict" in this election. The BJP, meanwhile, is going all out to turn the tables on the AAP and ensure its defeat.

