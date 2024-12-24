Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal today, December 24, inaugurated 24x7 water supply in DDA Flats in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar. Speaking at the event, Arvind Kejriwal said that when they got the responsibility of Delhi in 2015, about 50-60 per cent of Delhi received water through the tanker. "There was a big tanker mafia. After 10 years, I am happy to say that over 97 per cent areas of Delhi get water through pipeline," he added. The former Delhi Chief Minister said that he had delivered after promising a 24-hour power supply. "Now, my target is to provide 24-hr clean water," he added. 'Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwan Hain': Avadh Ojha Calls AAP Leader 'God', Says 'He Is Incarnation of Lord Krishna' (Watch Video).

My Target Is To Provide 24-Hour Clean Water, Says Arvind Kejriwal

VIDEO | AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) inaugurates 24x7 water supply in DDA Flats, Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Here's what he said. "When we got the responsibility of Delhi in 2015, about 50-60 per cent of Delhi received water through tankers... there was a… pic.twitter.com/Q5fHxQPBlx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 24, 2024

