New Delhi, February 10: The Delhi government Monday declared Ravidas Jayanti on February 12 as a holiday, according to an official notification. The notification issued by the general administration department said, "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings of the Delhi government, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti". Delhi Government Issues Notice Stating That No Files, Documents or Computer Hardware Should Be Taken Outside Secretariat Without Permission.

The restricted holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti declared in November 2024 has been cancelled, it said.

