Desperately Trying to Implement Helmet Rule in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry, Feb 16 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Sunday said she has been desperately trying to implement the helmet rule in the Union Territory but could not succeed so far.

She said this after being presented with a helmet by a police Head Constable in New Delhi on the 73rd Police Raising Day.

The former IPS officer was among the invitees at the celebration.

Bedi posted a picture of Head Constable Sandeep Shahi presenting her the helmet, which had her picture embossed on it.

In her whatsapp message to mediapersons, Bedi described it as a "beautiful surprise gift" from the Head Constable.

She told Shahi "I am desperately trying to implement the helmet rule in Puducherry. I have not succeeded in my efforts."

Bedi had been insisting the two-wheeler riders in the Union Territory to use helmet while riding the vehicles.

However, she faced resistance from Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who took a stand that awareness must be created among the vehicle users before directing them to use the helmets.

The helmet rule is practically kept on hold now and two wheeler riders are virtually having the option to use the helmets.

