New Delhi, November 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. "Best wishes to all countrymen on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. I wish that this auspicious occasion, associated with the sacred tradition of reverence, devotion, and lighting lamps, may brighten everyone's life with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune," PM Modi posted on X in Hindi.

Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the eighth lunar month, is a significant Hindu festival. It falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika, occurring fifteen days after Diwali. The full moon day is known by various names across India according to the Hindu calendar, such as Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi. Dev Diwali 2024: Kashi To Light Up With 17 Lakh Diyas, Pay Tribute to Women and Iconic Late Industrialist Ratan Tata.

In the Vaishnava tradition, the Kartik month is also referred to as Damodar month, named after one of Lord Krishna's epithets, Damodar. Kartik Purnima is celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival is associated with Prabodhini Ekadashi, which signifies the conclusion of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to be in a state of divine slumber. Dev Diwali 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Share Happy Dev Deepawali Messages With These HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival.

Dev Deepawali, often called "the Diwali of the Gods," takes place on the full moon night of Kartika. The event transforms the riverfront ghats of the Ganges, from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat, into a spectacle of over a million glowing earthen lamps.

