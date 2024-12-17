Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar usually garners headlines for his philanthropic works. In his latest social media post, the actor announced that he fed over 1,250 monkeys in Ayodhya with the help of his team and Anjaneya Seva Trust.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay highlighted the issue of the increasing population of monkeys in the holy city of Ayodhya. In the video shared by the actor, a bunch of monkeys were seen wandering around the temple premises and the surrounding areas.

The actor partnered with Anjaneya Seva Trust to lead the initiative of feeding monkeys in Ayodhya. Under this initiative, the 'Khiladi' fame star claimed that the monkeys in Ayodhya are fed clean and nutritious food daily.

Safety and hygiene are their two top priorities in of this movement. In the video, a van was seen with a trunk full of bananas. The actor also paid a tribute to his parents and father-in-law Rajesh Khanna, by having their names written on the feeding van.

To keep waste management at a minimum, the team of Akshay Kumar collects the peels discarded by the monkeys after eating the bananas. They are then fed to the cows whose dung are then used as manure for the plantation of banana trees.

Akshay called it a 'chhoti si koshish (a small effort)' while sharing the video on Instagram.

Earlier this year, the actor donated Rs 1 crore to feed the monkeys in Ayodhya.

As per the information shared by Akshay's team, Akshay not only donated Rs 1 crore to feed the monkeys in Ayodhya, the land of Lord Ram, ahead of Diwali but also paid tribute to his parents and his father-in-law, late veteran star Rajesh Khanna by having their names written on the feeding van.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj. Founder-trustee of Anjaneya Sewa Trust, Priya Gupta said they will ensure that people are not inconvenienced.

