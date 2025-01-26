Washington DC [US], January 26 (ANI): Actress Drew Barrymore who started her career at a very young age credits her 1994 Western action flick 'Bad Girls' for changing her life, reported Deadline.

In a recent episode on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host reunited with co-star Andie MacDowell and the two reminisced about the film 'Bad Girls'. Recalling her experience from the film, the 'Charlie's Angels' star said,

"When we did Bad Girls, I was 16. I was such a dumbass. I always talk about how much it changed my life. If I hadn't done that film, there's no way I'd be sitting here right now because it was that film that showed me if you care about something, be involved. I had not been to a film like that, which was really my school. Those film sets were very educational to me about how it all works even though it was so skewed and bizarre and sort of surreal." as quoted by Deadline.

Drew also called the sets of the film 'little travelling circuses' because of their size and people. In conversation with the co-star Andie MacDowell, the actress expressed her desire to relive those days.

"I feel like my whole life changed the most dramatically -- I can trace it back to that experience with you." said Drew.

'Bad Girls' is directed by Jonathan Kaplan and stars Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson, Drew Barrymore and Andie MacDowell in the lead roles.

Actress Drew entered the acting industry at a very young age. She debuted with the film 'Altered States' when she was under the age of 5 years.

In an earlier conversation with People magazine, the actress reflected on how she has been in the limelight ever since infancy.

She said, "The thing that comes to my mind is that I like working on myself and know that I need to keep working on myself. I know that it's important to not be complacent and that there are always things that I can keep fixing, but I hope that one day--and it's coming into focus--there's a peace that I've never had because I feel like I was broken."

"Now it feels more like I'm not broken as much anymore. We may feel that way on certain days, but if you work hard on yourself, you've got to go a little easier on yourself. And I've been very hard on myself throughout my life. I have pushed myself to become more stable and accountable, especially as a mom. [Becoming a mom] was game on for me," added Barrymore.

A known child actress, Barrymore's breakout was Steven Spielberg's seminal 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial', which she followed up two years later with 'Firestarter' and 'Irreconcilable Differences'. (ANI)

