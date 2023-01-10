Adam DeVine's musical comedy starrer series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, has been renewed for Season 2 at Peacock. According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the comedy series spinoff of the Pitch Perfect film franchise premiered on the streaming service on November 23. Adam Devine reprises his role as Bumper Allen, who moves to Germany to resurrect his music career after one of his songs becomes popular in Berlin. The Pitch Perfect Group Chat Is ‘Disgustingly Adorable’, Says Actress Anna Kendrick.

Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil are all part of the Season 1 cast in addition to Devine. The show received more accounts over its launch weekend than any other Peacock Original comedy to date, making it the biggest comedy premiere in Peacock history, according to NBCU. Bumper in Berlin was written by Megan Amram, who also acts as executive producer and showrunner. Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films, Devine, and Banks and Handelman all serve as executive producers through Brownstone Productions. Adam Devine Tells Fans He is Not Adam Levine Who’s ‘Different Guy and Worse Singer’; Jokes He Will Name His Future Baby as ‘Sumner’.

As per a report by Variety, all three installments of the Pitch Perfect franchise were produced by Brownstone and Gold Circle, with Banks directing Pitch Perfect 2 and appearing in all three movies. The first Pitch Perfect movie, which was based on the Mickey Rapkin book of the same name, came out in 2012, and the third and final installment was published in 2017. In total, the three movies made close to $600 million around the world. In addition to Devine, the franchise featured Hailee Steinfeld, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Anna Kendrick, and Anna Camp.