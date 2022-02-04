Actor Akshay Kumar is currently in Mussoorie for the shoot of the Hindi remake of Tamil film Ratsasan. While busy working on the film, Akshay is making sure to fully enjoy the cold weather. On Thursday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen clad in a cop uniform with aviator. In the clip, he is strolling on the road covered in snow with a smile on his face. Ram Setu: It’s a Wrap for Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Film! (Watch Video).

Sharing his experience, Akshay wrote, "Grateful to have a job which helps me live such beautiful experiences. Mussoorie, you're a dream to shoot in." The song, 'Dil Na Jaaneya', from his film 'Good Newwz', can be heard in the background of the video. Bachchan Pandey: Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon’s Film Trailer To Release on February 9 – Reports.

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Instagram Post Below:

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the Hindi remake.

