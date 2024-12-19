New York [US], December 19 (ANI): Hollywood star Anne Hathaway recently visited chef Vikas Khanna's restaurant, Bungalow, in New York.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas Khanna shared a picture with Anne from the day when she relished food at his eatery and also opened up about how his meeting with 'The Devil Wears Prada' actor left him extremely emotional.

In his post, he recalled how Anne's film 'The Devil Wears Prada' worked as a "painkiller" for his sister Radhika who died on February 28, 2022, due to multiple organ failure after battling Lupus for years.

"I still remember the day when I had to delete all the files of Devil Wears Prada & Sex in the City from my computer. I had saved all these files to watch them on loop on hospital beds with my sister. I don't even remember how many times Radha, @sammahmood & me have watched these videos. She loved loved @annehathaway & knew all the dialogues by heart. She was the happiest reciting every dialogue of DWP. And somehow I learnt it by heart too. This was her painkiller," he wrote.

"I deleted each file and tried to forget all these dialogues. Today when my beloved @anjula_acharia & @furhan_ahmad brought Anne to Bungalow tonight, each & every single dialogue & laughter came back to me. Somehow I was so happy to feed her. This is the only way I know how to show love & thank people. Thank you Anne for taking away her pain when we repeated Everybody wants to be us and laughed. I photoshopped my Radha in the photo right next to her hero. I know she was there," he added.

Set in the bustling culinary hub of New York, Vikas' restaurant Bungalow has managed to become an audience favourite in a short span of time. It was opened in March 2024. Recently, global star Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying enjoying the restaurant's culinary delights.

Priyanka shared a glimpse of the restaurant and thanked the chef for offering her a taste of home. She visited the Indian restaurant with her husband Nick Jonas, manager Anjula Acharia, and friends.

Vikas Khanna's culinary journey is truly inspiring. From his humble beginnings in Amritsar to becoming a chef who introduced Indian cuisine to the United States and cooked for people like Barack Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Dalai Lama, Khanna has reached several milestones in the world of cooking. (ANI)

