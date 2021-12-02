Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Oscar winner Ben Affleck recently opened up about his reignited romance with ladylove Jennifer Lopez and called it "definitely beautiful".

As per Page Six, the 'Gone Girl' actor who has been dating his ex-fiancee since April, was recently asked in an interview to share the story behind what led to their reignited romance.

"I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me and, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that," Ben told the outlet.

"It's a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it. I'll write it all out ... and then I'll light it on fire," he said.

'The Town' star also said he is grateful that his life gave him a "second chance" not only in his career and personal life but "as a human being."

"Life is difficult, and we are always failing and hopefully learning from those failures. The one thing you really need to avail yourself of the opportunities provided from that growth is the second chance," he said.

Ben said that his life now reflects "not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am."

"Which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It's hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail," he explained to the outlet as per Page Six.

Earlier, there were also rumours that the couple is looking to buy a home together in the LA area, but as per reports, they haven't sealed the deal yet. The couple recently celebrated a low-key Thanksgiving with their families in LA.

In October, a source told E! News that the much-in-love couple has been finding ways to see each other on weekends, amid their busy work schedules. They have been working in different locations but are still careful about not letting too many days go by without meeting with each other in person.

The two were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films 'Jersey Girl' and 'Gigli' together. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle, and then officially split by January 2004.

The 'I'm Real' songstress ended her engagement with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in April. Meanwhile, Ben split with actor Ana de Armas in January.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina, and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (ANI)

