Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' started with many twists and turns, from the eviction of the Puneet Superstar to Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid's bonding.

Renowned actress Pooja Bhatt during the show offered her individual viewpoint on love, highlighting the value of independence and making decisions based on one's own preferences as opposed to looking to a spouse for approval.

The show also saw contestants Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were seen flirting with each other.

While Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan are seen bonding in the garden and it seems that new friendship bonds are being developed inside the house.

Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani's entry creates new twists inside the house. As after their entry, Manisha Rani started crying when she saw Jad and Akansha making out.

Manisha Rani declares, "Even if four girls like Akansha Puri come, I will still flirt with Jad."

This time the show saw Salman Khan as a host with contestants like Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, among others.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema. (ANI)

