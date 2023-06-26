Actor Arjun Kapoor will ring in his birthday on June 26. He made his acting debut with Ishaqzaade in 2012 and he received a positive response for his performance. Later, he also worked as assistant director for Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003 and was seen in the action thriller Aurangzeb in 2013. He appeared in Gunday, a crime action film also starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra. The actor also worked opposite Alia Bhatt in 2 States. Arjun also acted in movies such as Ki & Ka and Half Girlfriend. As the actor turns a year older, let us look at his best performances. Malaika Arora and Anshula Kapoor Arrive in Style at Arjun Kapoor's Residence to Celebrate His Birthday (View Pic).

Ishaqzaade

The actor made his Bollywood debut under the aegis of Yash Raj Films. In the film, he plays a local gangster and the grandson of a Hindu politician who falls in love with the daughter of their rival Muslim community girl and then attempts to flee their family to start a new life. The film was directed by Habib Faisal and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film was a box office triumph, and Arjun received several awards for his performance.

2 States

Arjun played the character of a middle-class Punjabi guy who fell in love with a South Indian girl during his MBA, and the couple subsequently sought to persuade their families to allow them to marry. The film was directed by Abhishek Verman and starred Alia Bhatt, Ronit Roy, and Amrita Singh in prominent roles. The film was Arjun's highest-grossing picture of his career, and it was a box office success. He was also nominated for the 'Stardust-Best Actor-Male Award' for his role in the film.

Ki & Ka

The actor portrayed a wealthy Indian man who, rather than spending long hours at the office, prefers to undertake odd domestic chores and encourages his wife to pursue her career objectives. The film was directed by R Balki and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the main role. Arjun Kapoor Shares New Pics With Girlfriend Malaika Arora From Their Berlin Vacay!

Gunday

This is one of Arjun Kapoor's most well-known and successful films. In this film, viewers got to glimpse Arjun's wild and unruly side. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra both play key parts in Gunday. The music and plot of the film impressed the critics. This film was made under the brand of Yash Raj Films.

Tevar

This is another film in which Arjun Kapoor appears in a significant and loud role. In this famous 2015 film, Arjun falls in love with actress Sonakshi Sinha. Amit Sharma directed the film, which was scripted by Gunasekhar. The picture generated a lot of buzz upon its debut, but it fared poorly at the box office.

Mubarkan

The actor played a double part for the second time in his career, following Aurangzeb, in which he represented two identical brothers in a perplexing comedy picture. Anees Bazmee directed the film, starring Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'cruz, Neha Sharma, and Karan Kundra. Fans praised his performance in both parts, and the film became a moderate success.

Half Girlfriend

Half Girlfriend is a romantic drama film based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Mohit Suri directed the film, which stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in prominent roles. Vikrant Massey and Rhea Chakraborty also play important parts in the film. Despite earning mixed to unfavourable reviews from critics, it earned relatively well at the box office. Arjun played the role of Madhav, a good basketball player who cannot speak English well.

Sardar Ka Grandson

Arjun played the character of a laid-back Punjabi boy who travels all the way to Pakistan to bring his ill grandmother's old home to India, which she had to leave after the split. The emotional drama film was released immediately on Netflix in 2021 and received excellent feedback from viewers. The film was directed by Kaashvie Nair and stars Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in the key roles.

So, which film from the above list is your fave? Tell us in the comment section below.