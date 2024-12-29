Los Angeles [US], December 29 (ANI): Charles Dolan, a titan of the early cable industry who owned Cablevision and launched HBO, passed away at 98.

Dolan died of natural causes on December 28, his family confirmed the demise of the mogul to Newsday, Deadline reported.

Also Read | Who Is Urmila Kothare aka Urmila Kanetkar? All You Need To Know About the Marathi Actress Involved in Mumbai Car Crash That Claimed a Metro Worker's Life.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved father and patriarch, Charles Dolan, the visionary founder of HBO and Cablevision," the family said in a statement to Newsday, once co-owned by Charles Dolan and his son Patrick who now owns it.

Charles Dolan is known for founding HBO in 1972 and a year later creating Cablevision, one of the nation's largest cable operators, which was sold to Altice in 2017 for USD 17.7 billion. In 1986, he was instrumental in Cablevision's launch of News 12 Long Island, the first 24-hour regional cable news channel in the U.S. It spawned the News 12 Networks group of local news channels in the New York area.

Also Read | Are Iconic Scenes From Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa', Prabhas' 'Baahubali' and Jr NTR's 'RRR' Copied From 'Tom and Jerry'? Watch the Viral Video Drawing Parallels With the Famous Cartoon Show.

In 2020, Charles Dolan stepped down as executive chairman of the board of directors of AMC Networks, which had been spun out from Cablevision into a separate public company in 2011, as per Deadline.

Dolan is survived by six children, including James Dolan (and his wife, AMC Networks CEO Kristin Dolan) and Patrick Dolan, who runs Newsday. His brother, Larry Dolan, is the principal owner of baseball's Cleveland Guardians. His wife died in August 2023 at 96. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)