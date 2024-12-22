Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Paramount Pictures has announced a significant shift in its upcoming release schedule, moving the highly anticipated 'The Running Man', starring Glen Powell, to November 7, 2025, ahead of its original release date.

Previously slated for November 21, 2025, this new release window allows Paramount to avoid direct competition with the Broadway adaptation 'Wicked: For Good', which had initially been set to release on the same day, as per Deadline.

In addition to the shift for 'The Running Man,' Paramount also announced a new release date for the highly anticipated 'Regretting You', an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover.

The film, starring Dave Franco and McKenna Grace, will hit theatres on October 24, 2025.

Paramount is also eyeing January 15, 2027, for an untitled IMAX-driven tentpole, which is reportedly expected to be another major release for the studio in the coming years.

Another key update from Paramount's schedule involves the horror film 'Vicious,' directed and written by Bryan Bertino and starring Dakota Fanning.

Originally slated for release on February 28, 2025, the film has now been pulled from the calendar, with the studio seeking a new, more suitable date for its debut, as per Deadline. (ANI)

