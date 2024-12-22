In a shocking turn of events, Blake Lively has filed a sexual harassment case against her. It Ends With Us, co-star and director Justin Baldoni. Details in the formal complaint obtained by Variety reveal that the actress accused the 40-year-old actor-filmmaker of causing "severe emotional harm" to her and her family and orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Amid the rift, Justin Baldoni's agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME), has decided to cut ties with him. Blake Lively Sues 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni for Sexual Harassment; His Lawyer Denies Allegations as 'False'.

WME Cuts Ties With Justin Baldoni After Blake Lively’s Lawsuit

According to TMZ, Justin Baldoni's agency, WME, decided to cut ties with him following Blake Lively's allegations of sexual assault, harassment and retaliation. According to the reports, the It Ends With Us director was dropped by his agency on Saturday, December 21. There are some shocking allegations in the 80-page complaint filed by Lively, where she highlighted some disturbing incidents on the set, including inappropriate behaviour, unwanted touching and improvising intimate scenes without her consent.

The lawsuit also alleges that Baldoni unnecessarily invaded Lively's personal matters and made inquiries about her weight and later father, Ernie Lively. In the complaint, the Gossip Girl actress also accused Jamey Heath, the CEO of Wayfarer Studios and also a co-producer of It Ends With Us. Lively claims that Heath inappropriately showed her a video of his wife giving birth and also made comments about weight and religious beliefs. Blake Lively Takes Legal Action Against Justin Baldoni Over Alleged Sexual Harassment on ‘It Ends With Us’ Set.

After the news about the complaint went viral, Baldoni's legal team, led by Bryan Dreedman, refuted the accusations, describing them as "shameful" and "categorically false accusations".

