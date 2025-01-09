Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan celebrates her 60th birthday today. From Malaika Arora to Anil Kapoor, the Bollywood celebs extended their birthday wishes to the filmmaker.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Dil Dhadkne Do' director Zoya Akhtar penned an unfiltered birthday wish to the filmmaker. She called her 'amazing' and shared a funny poster of a woman which reads, "I'm doing this new thing it's called whatever the hell I want."

Ace celebrity designer Manish Malhotra also penned a heartwarming message for director Farah Khan. He shared a photo featuring Farah and Karan Johar. He wrote,

"Happy 60 th my dearest @farahkhankunder I know you since I use to model and you use to dance and we were in the same fashion show have the most wonderful birthday my love."

Anil Kapoor also shared a heartwarming note for the 'Happy New Year' director. He gave her the title of a true 'Khan of khans' in his birthday note.

Actress Neelam Kothari shared a throwback photo which featured Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Gauri, and Neelam herself. "Happy Birthday darling", she wrote.

Rajkummar Rao also extended his birthday wish.

Farah Khan is often seen hanging out with the actress Malaika Arora and on this occasion, Malaika shares a heartwarming birthday note.

"Meri kameeniiiiiiii ... ur now officially a senior citizen. Happy birthday"

Farah Khan is known for directing films like 'Main Hoon Na', 'Happy New Year' and 'Om Shanti Om.' (ANI)

