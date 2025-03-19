Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Actor Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her thoughts on working with an intimacy coordinator during the filming of her upcoming movie 'Marty Supreme', alongside Timothee Chalamet.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Paltrow revealed that an intimacy coordinator approached her to discuss a physical scene, but she felt that it was unnecessary.

"I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera's on'," Paltrow said.

Paltrow and Chalamet reportedly felt comfortable with the scenes they had to perform and told the intimacy coordinator to "step a little bit back".

Paltrow expressed her concerns about the potential limitations of having an intimacy coordinator on set, saying, "I don't know how it is for kids who are starting out, but...if someone is like, 'Okay, and then he's going to put his hand here'... I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that," as per Deadline.

Paltrow also praised her co-star Chalamet, describing him as "such a thinking man's sex symbol".

She added, "He's just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say, kid... He's a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner."

'Marty Supreme', directed by Josh Safdie, is inspired by the life of ping-pong player Marty Reisman.

The film is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2025, and features an ensemble cast, including Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A'zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O'Leary, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher. (ANI)

