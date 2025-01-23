Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Jaaved Jaaferi will be seen sharing screen space with Shweta Basu Prasad and Ashim Gulati in a new series titled 'Oops! Ab Kya?'.

Directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal and produced by Dice Media, the series is touted to be a "blend of chaos, comedy, and heartfelt emotions."

On what fans can expect from the series, Shweta in a press note said, "It's a beautiful story about how life throws curveballs and how we deal with them. Playing this character was such a joy because Roohi's bold, vulnerable, and hilariously relatable. I think audiences will see a bit of themselves in her and fall in love with the madness of it all. This one's a treat!"

Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan and Amy Aela are also a part of 'Oops! Ab Kya?', which will be released on February 20 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Next month, Jaaved Jaaferi will also be seen in 'Inn Galiyon Mein', a romantic drama that explores the intersection of love, societal pressures, and the profound impact of social media.

Jaaved shared his excitement for the project, noting, "In a time where social media dictates so much of our personal lives, Inn Galiyon Mein highlights the complexities that come with it, especially in relationships. It's a story that everyone can relate to."

Jaaved is joined by Vivaan Shah, son of actor Naseeruddin Shah. The film also marks the theatrical debut of Avantika Dassani, daughter of actress Bhagyashree. (ANI)

