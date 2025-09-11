Los Angeles [US], September 11 (ANI): The "Man of Steel" is set to fly again; however, this time, he won't be the only focus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn has revealed new details about the follow-up to his summer blockbuster, titled 'Man of Tomorrow,' which is expected to begin filming in April 2026.

Also Read | 'If She's Trending, It's Not Her Fault': Are Salman Khan and 'Bigg Boss 19? Makers Biased Towards Kunickaa Sadanand? Actress' Son Ayaan Lall Breaks Silence on Favouritism Allegations.

As per the outlet, Gunn, in a recent interview, explained that the story will not just centre on Superman, played by David Corenswet, but will also give major importance to Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult.

"It is a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat," Gunn said. "And it's more complicated than that. It's as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly."

Also Read | 'The Rip' Teaser Out: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Face Off in Netflix's High-Stakes Action Thriller (Watch Video).

The writer-director also shared that he has completed most of the script. "Although I am creating the Superman sequel that we're starting to shoot in April or so... I'm done writing that for the most part," Gunn said.

Gun later teased the future of his self-titled 'Superman Saga' in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter at the 'Peacemaker' season two premiere.

He said, "I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the 'Superman Saga.' The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked-out treatment. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today."

'Man of Tomorrow' is scheduled to release in theatres on July 9, 2027. Before that, DC Studios has two other big releases: Supergirl, directed by Craig Gillespie, on June 26, 2026, and Clayface, directed by James Watkins, on September 11, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)