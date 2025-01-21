Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 21 (ANI): To mark Tovino Thomas' 36th birthday, Mollywood superstars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran treated fans by unveiling the first-look poster of Tovino's character, Jathin Ramdas, from the much-anticipated film 'L2: Empuraan.'

Both actors, on Tuesday, took to their Instagram accounts to share the poster of the film and wish Tovino a happy birthday.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday, Jathin! #TovinoThomas Power is an illusion!"

The poster features Tovino in a calm and composed look. It shows the actor dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, standing with his back to the camera in front of a large portrait of PK Ramdas, portrayed by Sachin Khedekar, while hinting at a deep narrative connection between the characters.

'L2: Empuraan', directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'Lucifer'. The film, which stars Mohanlal as the iconic Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Abraam, wrapped filming in December last year.

Prithviraj will reprise his role as Zayed Masood, with an extended screen time in the sequel. The makers had earlier revealed Prithviraj's look.

The poster showcased Prithviraj in an all-black commando outfit with a cap and a pair of shades, exuding a sense of action and intensity.

The sequel also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh. Scheduled to release on March 27, 2025, the film will be available in five languages.

The first instalment, Lucifer, was a massive success, with Mohanlal's portrayal of the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally winning hearts worldwide. (ANI)

