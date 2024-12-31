Los Angeles [US], December 30 (ANI): Madeline Gaudreau, the wife of the late ice hockey player Matthew Gaudreau, announced the birth of their son on Sunday.

"Tripp Matthew," she wrote in the caption, revealing her son's name. She added, "Mommy and Daddy's world."

The post featured a photo of Madeline holding her newborn's tiny hand as he laid on a baby blanket alongside a small round sign that read "He's Here."

As per People, Matthew, 29, and his brother Johnny, 31, on August 29 died in a bike crash in Oldmans Township, N.J., after they were hit by drunk driver Sean M Higgins.

The brothers were laid to rest on September 9 at a joint funeral, where she and Johnny's widow Meredith gave emotional speeches honoring their late husbands.

Earlier, mourning the demise of the brothers, Madeline penned a long note on her Instagram account, talking about the bond Matthew and his brother Johnny shared.

She wrote, "It was always Matty & John. I can't even put into words the bond these two had and right now, I don't have the strength. They were each other's biggest cheerleaders. Matt looked up to John in so many ways, but the most important was the father he was to Noa & Johnny. I find extreme comfort in knowing they are together, as they always were. I know they are still messing with each other up there and will continue to look over their families."

In October, Madeline posted a series of photos on Instagram from her baby shower. Friends and family members were seen celebrating at the event, which featured blue and white balloons, as well as cloud- and "heaven"-themed decor. (ANI)

