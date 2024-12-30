We’ve already discussed the best and worst of Bollywood in 2024. Now, it’s time to celebrate the truly remarkable performances that left a lasting impression this year. This list highlights actors who surprised us with game-changing roles (like Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila), debut performances that made an outstanding impact (Preeti Pangrahi in Girls Will Be Girls), or scene-stealing turns that outshone even the lead performances (Raghav Juyal in Kill). Year-Ender 2024: From Amar Kaushik’s ‘Stree 2’ to Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, 9 Best Bollywood Movies of the Year and Where To Watch Them Online.

Without further ado, here are 10 of the most impressive performances we enjoyed in Bollywood this year, presented in order of their th'['eatrical releases.

1. Chhaya Kadam in 'Madgaon Express' and 'Laapataa Ladies'

Chhaya Kadam in 'Laapataa Ladies'

As I’ve said in earlier pieces, 2024 truly belonged to the brilliant Chhaya Kadam. She won hearts as the kindhearted stall owner in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and delivered a scene-stealing performance in Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express. Though not technically a Hindi film (and therefore excluded from this list), her spirited portrayal in Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light further cemented her incredible talent. Truly, what a year for this phenomenal actress!

2. R Madhavan in 'Shaitaan'

R Madhavan in 'Shaitaan'

When the first trailer of Shaitaan dropped, it was clear that R Madhavan would own the screen as the sinister, supernaturally charged villain. Expectations were high, and he did not disappoint. His portrayal was magnetic, exuding a hypnotic charm that compelled viewers to follow his every move, even as his character delved into truly unsettling territory.

3. Diljit Dosanjh in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

Diljit Dosanjh in 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

While I had some reservations about the film itself, there’s no denying that two aspects stood out: AR Rahman’s exceptional soundtrack and Diljit Dosanjh’s career-best performance in the titular role. The singer-actor brought grounded charisma to the doomed singer, his real-life experience as a stage performer lending authenticity to the role.

4. Pratik Gandhi in 'Madgaon Express', 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', and 'Agni'

Pratik Gandhi in 'Madgaon Express'

Pratik Gandhi proved once again why he’s considered one of the most gifted actors of his generation. In 2024, he delivered a hat trick of stellar performances: showcasing impeccable comic timing as the accidentally coked-out guy in Madgaon Express, balancing humour and drama in Do Aur Do Pyaar, and lending dependable gravitas to the otherwise underwhelming Agni.

5. Rajkummar Rao in 'Srikanth', 'Stree 2', and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Rajkummar Rao in 'Stree 2'

How does it feel to headline the year’s highest-grossing Hindi movie? Just ask Rajkummar Rao! The actor delivered a knockout performance in Stree 2, where his impeccable comic timing reached new heights. He was equally commendable in the less engaging Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. For those seeking his dramatic side, Srikanth provided the perfect showcase, as Rao portrayed a visually impaired entrepreneur with incredible finesse. As for Mr and Mrs Mahi - well, let’s just say we’ve chosen to overlook the movie, though Rao’s performance remained a bright spot. Year-Ender 2024: From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to Ajay Devgn’s ’Singham Again – 11 Worst Movies of Bollywood This Year!

6. Raghav Juyal in 'Kill'

Raghav Juyal in Kill

Raghav Juyal stunned audiences in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s visceral action-thriller Kill, delivering a career-defining performance as the menacing antagonist. With chilling one-liners and a wicked gleam in his eyes, he made it impossible not to hate him - a testament to his acting prowess. Every great action hero needs an equally compelling villain, and Juyal fits the role with ease, leaving an indelible mark on 2024’s cinema landscape.

7. Sharvari in 'Vedaa'

Sharvari in 'Vedaa'

Although Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa failed to resonate strongly, Sharvari’s performance was undeniably a standout. Immersing herself in the role with precision, she nailed the accent and body language, creating a rooted, relatable protagonist. Unfortunately, she was sidelined in favour of her more prominent male co-star, despite the movie being named after her. Sharvari also shone in the horror-comedy Munjya and her extended cameo in Maharaj, further cementing her versatility and rising star status.

8. Vikrant Massey in 'Sector 36'

Vikrant Massey in 'Sector 36'

Vikrant Massey made headlines for the wrong reasons this year, particularly for a poorly received propaganda film. However, he redeemed himself with a chilling performance in Sector 36, inspired by the Nithari killings. Massey’s portrayal of a pedophilic serial killer was deeply unsettling yet mesmerising, showcasing his boldest acting choice to date. The interrogation scene, where his character proudly boasts of his heinous acts, is especially harrowing and a testament to his skill as a performer.

9. Abhishek Bachchan in 'I Want To Talk'

Abhishek Bachchan in 'I Want To Talk'

Despite career challenges, Abhishek Bachchan proved his acting prowess in Shoojit Sircar’s gentle dramedy I Want To Talk. As a single father navigating parenthood while struggling to extend his own survival, Bachchan delivered a restrained yet heartfelt performance. His chemistry with his on-screen daughter was particularly poignant, while making this role one of the finest of his career and a standout in recent years.

10. Preeti Panigrahi in 'Girls Will Be Girls'

Preeti Panigrahi in 'Girls Will Be Girls'

Director Shuchi Talati’s choice to frame Girls Will Be Girls in a 1.44:1 aspect ratio brought a unique focus to close-ups, allowing actors to showcase their range of emotions. Preeti Panigrahi seized this opportunity, delivering an extraordinary performance as a young girl navigating her sexual awakening and reevaluating her relationships. From brooding angst to suppressed intimacy, Panigrahi excelled in delivering every gamut of emotions required, particularly shining in the final scene with her mother, played by the equally brilliant Kani Kusruti.

Honourable Mentions: Vijay Sethupathi (Merry Christmas), Kriti Sanon (Kartik Aaryan), Bhumi Pednekar (Bhakshak), Sparsh Srivastav (Laapataa Ladies), Abhay Verma (Munjya), Jaideep Ahlawat (Maharaj), Kareena Kapoor Khan (The Buckingham Murders), Ishwak Singh (Berlin), Pankaj Kapur (Binny And Family), Ananya Panday (CTRL), Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3).

