Kangana Ranaut will be entering the Bigg Boss 18 house for the New Year party on Monday (December 30). The actress-politician will be promoting her upcoming film, Emergency, on the reality show. It goes without saying that Kangana's entry will surely make things challenging for the contestants, as any uncalculated move at this point could lead to serious consequences. According to the latest updates, the actress cancelled the Emergency task following a fight between Rajat Dalal and Karanveer Mehra. ‘Splitsvilla Nahi Hai’: Elvish Yadav Reveals Why Digvijay Rathee Was Evicted From Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Kangana Ranaut Schools Contestants Following the Emergency Task

According to the popular BB18 page, #BiggBoss Tak, all contestants took part in the Emergency task, which was designed to test their ability to mend each other's flaws. The task involved doctors treating their patients through various methods, including shock treatments. Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra acted as doctors to treat Kashish Kapoor. Chum Darang and Eisha Singh became doctors for Rajat Dalal. Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar took Kashish as their patient. Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra chose Rajat as their patient. During the task, they subjected him to a mud bath and also trimmed his beard.

Kangana Ranaut Takes Charge of ‘Bigg Boss 18’ House

Kangana Ranaut canceled the emergency task after Rajat Dalal and Karanveer big fight, schooled the contestants, and then punished them. And applied a Emergency in the Bigg Boss 18 house and became the dictator. As a first punishment, she has taken half of the house ration. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 30, 2024

However, things took a nasty turn when Rajat and Chaahat Pandey became doctors for KVM. Rajat insisted on trimming Karanveer's beard himself during the task despite Chaahat's interference. However, Rajat's behavior was not liked by Karanveer at all, leading to a heated exchange between the two. The events escalated further into a fight, requiring Kangana Ranaut's intervention to stop it, ultimately resulting in the cancellation of the task. ‘Emergency’ Actress Kangana Ranaut Praises Aryan Khan for Choosing Directorial Debut Over Acting; Says ‘Good That He Is Taking Road Less Travelled’.

According to the updates, Kangana took over the control of the BB18 house as a dictator, schooled the contestants, and even punished them by taking half of their ration. Meanwhile, the movie Emergency which features the actress as former India Prime Minister India Gandhi is scheduled for a theatrical release on Jnuaru 17, 2025.

