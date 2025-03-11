Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is all set to return to India after over 12 years.

The band will perform in Mumbai on May 17 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, adding more hype to India's booming concert culture.

Also Read | Mumbai To Become 'Paradise City' As American Hard Rock Band Guns N' Roses Return After 12 Years.

Announcing Guns N' Roses gig, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, in a press note said, "At BookMyShow Live, we've always been passionate about bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and putting India on the global entertainment map. Growing up, Guns N' Roses was a huge part of my musical journey as well. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Having the chance to bring these legends back to India is a surreal and proud moment for BookMyShow Live. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations and left an unforgettable mark on rock history. We can't wait for Indian fans to experience their electrifying performance live in Mumbai!"

Embedded in popular culture, their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as "the best-selling US debut album ever" and "the 11th best-selling US album of all time," while their Not In This Lifetime... Tour (2016-2019) ranked as the "fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time."

Also Read | 'Please Save Me': Kim Sae Ron's Alleged Text Message to Kim Soo Hyun From 2024 Reveals SHOCKING Details! (See Pic).

Earlier this year, international band Coldplay and British musician Ed Sheeran enthralled the Indian audience with their mesmerising performances. Now, with this announcement, the excitement among desi fans has been taken to the next level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)