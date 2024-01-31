Director Mohit Suri, known for his films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Malang, will be helming a new young love story that will be produced under Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Also, it will be the first film to be produced by the company's CEO Akshaye Widhani. "Aditya Chopra, who is the creative force at YRF, is empowering Akshaye Widhani and his leadership team to build creative partnerships with the most brilliant minds in the Hindi film industry. Adi's protege Akshaye Widhani, will run this arm of business and will produce his first film!" a senior trade source spilled out this development within YRF.

"The company will produce a young love story that will touch your hearts, and they have partnered with one of the best film-makers of this genre, Mohit Suri. Mohit has delivered huge hits with this genre and he will direct this film aimed at the youth of the country!" added the source.

The yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year. YRF and Mohit Suri will announce a fresh cast for the film. "Mohit has an amazing track record of making soul-stirring romantic films throughout his career and he is being backed by a banner like YRF that is known to have produced the biggest romantic films that this country has ever seen. This combination makes the project extremely exciting," informed the source.

The source further said, "Aditya Chopra wants Akshaye Widhani to build out a new creative business model by which the banner could collaborate with multiple film-makers who might have not been launched and groomed personally by Aditya Chopra. Aditya will continue to mentor and contribute to the scripts that the studios will produce." Mohit Suri last directed Ek Villain Returns which starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abarham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in the lead roles.