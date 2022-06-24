Mexico [US], June 24 (ANI): Mexico's National Guard has completed its preliminary investigation into last week's fatal accident that killed two actors and injured six other crew members working on the Netflix series 'The Chosen One'.

The preliminary investigation is a non-legally binding report and the investigation into the crash is being continued, a source has revealed to Deadline.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik Relies on His Spiritual Beliefs To Overcome His Fears in the Show.

Driver Alberto Jimenez Gomez was found to have been driving a passenger van at excessive speeds on the Transpeninsular highway in Santa Rosalia-Loreto, Baja, California on June 16 ahead of the crash that killed Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar at 11:20 a.m. local time, according to local news site Zeta Tijuana. Deadline has contacted Mexico's National Guard for confirmation and has reached out to Netflix for comment, as per Deadline.

In addition, the local report said that Jimenez did not slow down to adapt to the weather conditions, which reduced visibility and caused him to lose control.

Also Read | Lady In The Lake: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Moses Ingram Joins Natalie Portman For Apple’s Limited Series.

Crash survivor Yeray Albelda spoke to Deadline about the fatal accident, which he has no recollection of. After talking to his fellow survivors, he concluded that when the van lost control, the vehicle's sliding door got opened and his unbelted friends Cruz and Gonzalez were thrown out.

Parts of the initial attention after the accident was given to the van's tires. However, Albelda told that the tires were found in visibly good condition after inspection. He noted that the driver was new and had only arrived a day before at the set, to replace another driver who needed a break as transport demand was high.

The streaming platform had earlier issued a statement expressing grief over the unfortunate incident.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took the lives of Ray Garduno and Juan Francisco Gonzalez. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and with those injured during this unfortunate accident," Netflix said in the statement.

Redrum, producers of the series 'The Chosen One', stated that proper precautions were taken, Variety reported.

"All of us on the production of 'The Chosen One' are shocked by the tragic accident occurred last Thursday, while on transit from Santa Rosalia, Baja California, to the local airport. We are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleagues Ray Garduno and Juan Francisco Gonzalez and are closely supporting all those affected by this unspeakable tragedy. Redrum has been cooperating with local authorities and initial reports and accounts from witnesses indicate that all safety protocols were in place and this was an unfortunate accident," Redrum's statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)