Mumbai [Maharastra], India, December 11 (ANI): The critically acclaimed film 'Girls Will Be Girls' is set to premiere in India on December 18 on Prime video. The film, an Indo-French collaboration, stars newcomers Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron alongside Kani Kusruti. It is produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with French production houses Dolce Vita Films and Crawling Angel Films.

While speaking to ANI, producers Richa Chadha and Ali Faizal expressed their excitement about the Indian release of the film.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Birthday Special: From 'Enthiran' to 'Jailer', Here Are a Few Must-Watch Thalaiva Movies You Can't Miss.

"Girls Will Be Girls is our first film, and it's a highly awarded one. It won at the Sundance Film Festival, then had screenings at Busan and TIFF. Finally, at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), we won four awards. Once the award run was over, it felt natural to bring this Indian film to Indian audiences," shared the 'Fukrey' actress.

When asked about their experience as producers, Ali Fazal shared his perspective on actors turning producers.

Also Read | Shane Gregoire Gets Teary-Eyed As His Bride Aaliyah Kashyap Walks Down the Aisle - WATCH Viral Wedding Video.

"I think every actor should become a producer at least once. We were discussing this the other day. So many times, we thought, 'If only someone had asked us if we needed anything or how to handle things.' Even small things matter. As producers, we've tried to take care of those."

The couple also talked about balancing work and parenting, as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July this year. Richa shared, "Right now, our baby is very small, just 4-5 months old. She doesn't crawl yet, so we still have some time. But once she starts walking, I think our free time will evaporate. For now, we adjust our life around her."

The 'Heeramandi' actress also shared how they set up an editing studio at home to manage work and family. "We were editing a documentary recently, so we created an editing studio at home. The editor would come over, and we'd sit together to review the footage," she added.

Meanwhile, talking about 'Girls Will Be Girls', the film is produced by Chadha and Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

It was also screened at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)