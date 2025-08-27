Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): The spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi has taken over Bollywood and the cricket fraternity, coming together to celebrate the festival with immense devotion and joy.

On Wednesday, India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar shared a glimpse of his Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on social media.

Also Read | 'Koi Hum Dono Ko Alag Nahin Kar Sakta': Govinda, Wife Sunita Ahuja Make Happy Public Appearance on Ganesh Chaturthi Amidst Divorce News (Watch Video).

Sachin took to X and wrote, "Festivals feel more special when celebrated together, as a family with tradition, and with love. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Sachin can be seen doing the pooja of Ganpati with his family at home.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Little Boy Jeh Makes Ganpati Idol With His Tiny Hands, Offers Prayers (View Post).

https://x.com/sachin_rt/status/1960685182446657714

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha also offered glimpses to the fans on Instagram.

Jacqueline shared that she is welcoming 'Bappa' home for the very first time.

She wrote, "Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Wearing a pink chiffon saree, Jacqueline can be seen performing a puja and offering flowers to Lord Ganesha.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN2td4Q5Ou7/?img_index=1

On the other side, Nushrratt visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja to celebrate the festival.

"Ganpati Bappa Morya #Blessed," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DN2-jly2nxx/?img_index=1

As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)