Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan treated her fans with a glimpse of her 'First Dinner' of 2025 with her mother Amrita Singh.

On Thursday, Sara posted a selfie with Amrita on Instagram and wrote, "First Dinner of the Year at @avoskitchengoa with mommy jaan."

Recently, Sara penned a note filled with gratitude as she bid adieu to 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote, "Thank you 2024. For all the sunrises, sunsets, movies, masti, full moons rises, starry skies, pools, treks, friends, memories, saag, coffees, flights, workouts, mommy's laughter, Iggy's joy, doston ka Sahara, Kedarnath ki yatra, Rajdhani ke chakkar, Jaisalmer ka sand, cruise ke waters, behti hui Ganga, Ma ka UK , mera Uttarakhand aur itni sukh, shaanti. "

She said she can't wait to welcome 2025.

"2025 can't wait to cherish all the moments of bliss I eagerly await while currently cherishing and reminiscing the moments that create this year," Sara added.

She also shared a video, giving the audience a recap of her 2024. The clip showed the beautiful moments she created in 2024.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an untitled action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino'. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu, in a press note shared by the film's team, had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added. (ANI)

