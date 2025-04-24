New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) expressed its most profound shock and condemnation on Thursday, on the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and left multiple others grievously injured. The party also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for "exploiting" the tragedy through official and proxy channels to "sow discord, mistrust, and polarisation."

"The Congress Working Committee extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. It stands with them wholeheartedly in this moment of profound anguish," the resolution by the party read.

Calling it a "cowardly act of terror," the party blamed Pakistan for the "direct assault on values of our Republic," and appealed for maintaining calm in the face of provocation.

"This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country. We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity," the resolution read.

The party also condemned the BJP, calling it "shocking" that the tragedy has been "exploited" through official and proxy social media platforms.

"However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity are most needed," the party said.

The CWC also reaffirmed Congress's longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity.

The party paid a tribute to the local ponywallas and tourist guides, adding, "CWC also pays tribute to the local ponywallas and tourist guides, one of whom was martyred while selflessly trying to protect the tourist to uphold the idea of India."

To demonstrate the nation's collective will, the Indian National Congress had, on the night of the 22nd itself, called for an all-party meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. This meeting has now been scheduled for today.

Talking about the security in the region, the party also called for a "comprehensive analysis" into the "intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory."

"An area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry. These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated," the resolution added.

The CWC also noted that the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence shortly and called for the safety of pilgrims to be treated as a national priority.

The party said, "Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay. The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness." (ANI)

