Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire in this groovy track, 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' from their upcoming romantic drama, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

Marking Shahid's return to the dance floor after nearly a decade, the song also portrays the fresh chemistry between Shahid and Kriti.

Also Read | Water Mafia: DocuBay and VICE Studio Present New Investigative Documentary That Sheds Light on the Illegal Trade of Water Across India Cities.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid treated fans to the full song video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1_WB54t9gV/

Also Read | Dua Lipa Sparks DATING Rumours With Callum Turner After They Were Spotted Getting Cosy While Dancing at an Afterparty in LA.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Shake the whole world today... Cause #LaalPeeliAkhiyaan is out now."

Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

The dance number has been choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha.

The video captured Shahid and Kriti showcasing their impressive dancing skills. He looked dapper in a black shirt that he paired with black pants and shades while Kriti looked stunning in blue saree.

Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer and singer, expresses his excitement, stating, "Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an absolute banger! Its beats will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Shahid's infectious energy is definitely the highlight of the song... can't wait to see people groove to this one!"

The trailer is all set to arrive on 18th January.

The film 'Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it.

The film will be out in theatres on February 9.

Apart from this, Shahid also has 'Deva' with Pooja Hegde in his kitty. The cast recently finished shooting for the film's first schedule.

Recently, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) and made the announcement.

They wrote, "And it's a wrap for #DEVA schedule one. See you in 2024!"

The makers shared a picture of a gun-shaped cake with the text, "Deva first schedule done and dusted." The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni' and is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios.

The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)