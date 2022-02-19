Washington [US], February 19 (ANI): 'Gilmore Girls' alum Kelly Bishop will appear as a guest star on the fourth season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

According to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who was also the showrunner behind 'Gilmore Girls', it was a no-brainer bringing Ventimiglia, 44, onto her series once again.

"There is a Milo effect when you have Milo on the set," Sherman-Palladino, 56, said in an interview with Variety. "Everything just seems a little more livelier and more colourful and everyone seems a little happier and birds will help you get dressed in the morning and he's just a lovely, darling guy, and we just enjoy having him around."

At this time, it is unclear what role Ventimiglia will portray when he makes his appearance on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

News of his casting comes years after Ventimiglia played Jess Mariano, one of Rory Gilmore's (Alexis Bledel) love interests, on 'Gilmore Girls'. Since then, he has become a household name for a variety of other roles -- most notably, Jack Pearson in 'This Is Us'.

