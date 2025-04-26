Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): The sequel to Tom Hanks and Apple's World War II action pic 'Greyhound' is set to start in early January 2026, reported Deadline.

The shooting will start in Sydney, Australia, as per the outlet.

Oscar-winning actor Hanks will reprise his role as Captain Krause and has penned the script of the film. The movie is directed by Aaron Schneider.

According to Deadline, the next chapter in the Greyhound saga will follow Krause and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the ocean in the Pacific as they help turn the tide of the war.

As per the outlet, the makers are in talks with key cast from the first movie to reprise their roles. This includes Stephen Graham, who is coming off rave reviews for Netflix hit Adolescence.

The Oscar-nominated 2020 movie Greyhound saw Hanks play an inexperienced U.S. Navy commander who, soon after the U.S. enters the war, is tasked with leading an Allied convoy being stalked by a German submarine wolf pack, reported Deadline.

The film was based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd. The cast also included Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue.

The picture was inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America's alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces against Nazi Germany and its allies, reported Deadline. (ANI)

