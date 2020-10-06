Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, health officials said.

He has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, they said.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Shares A Lovely Note For Hubby Naga Chaitanya On Their Third Wedding Anniversary; Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes To The Couple.

The octogenarian actor was unwell and he tested positive for the infection on Tuesday morning, a senior health official said.

"His samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the reports came today," he added.

Also Read | RRR Movie Update: SS Rajamouli and Crew Are Back On Their Extravagant Set, Start The Shoot With ‘Double Grit’ (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)