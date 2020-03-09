Erdogan to Discuss Migrant Issues with EU in Brussels

World. (File Image)

Istanbul [Turkey], Mar 9 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday (local time) said that he will hold talks with European Union officials in Brussels, as he called in Greece to "open the gates" for refugees at Turkey's border trying to get into Europe. "I will have a meeting with the European Union officials tomorrow (Monday) in Belgium," Erdogan said during a speech here, reported Al Jazeera. Adding that he would discuss the migration issue after Turkey opened its borders, the President said: "I hope I will return from Belgium with different outcomes."Erdogan also urged Greece to open its border after clashes erupted in recent days between migrants and the Greek police.Thousands of migrants have massed on the land border with Greece after Turkey said it will not stand on their way if they want to go to Europe. Meanwhile, Barend Leyts, the spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, took to Twitter to announce that the Turkish leader will meet Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss 'migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria.' (ANI)

