The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) announced a landmark partnership with Netflix India to nurture India's AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics & Extended Reality) talent. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Sh. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, at the 25th edition of FICCI Frames.

The collaboration will leverage IICT’s academic and research capabilities, FICCI’s extensive industry network, and Netflix’s creative expertise to build the next generation of creative technology professionals in India. As part of this initiative, IICT will develop industry-driven curricula, while students will benefit from workshops, masterclasses, and guest lectures by leading professionals. The partnership will also provide scholarships to select students through the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, supporting underrepresented talent in the media and entertainment sector. Additionally, Netflix will participate in IICT’s national councils — R&D Council, Academic Council, and Industry Development Council — offering strategic guidance to strengthen India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem.

Earlier at the event, Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that India’s media and entertainment sector stands on the cusp of a global breakthrough powered by imagination, technology, and youthful energy. Calling upon industry to innovate fearlessly and tell stories that uplift, investors to believe in the promise of Indian creativity, and artists to continue shaping the nation’s cultural narrative with courage and conscience, Shri Jaju urged the sector to work collectively towards a sustainable and inclusive creative future.

Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, said, “This collaboration bridges academia and industry, giving students hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to global best practices.”Munjal Shroff, Chairman, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, added, “This MoU strengthens India’s AVGC-XR sector by creating an industry-led ecosystem that nurtures talent, drives innovation, and fosters sustainable growth.”

Mahima Kaul, Director – Global Affairs, Netflix India, stated, "This collaboration aligns with government efforts to strengthen India's AVGC sector and empowers students with skills, mentorship, and opportunities to drive innovation in entertainment."

This partnership reflects India’s focus on strengthening its creative economy and digital content ecosystem, ensuring students gain the skills, mentorship, and opportunities needed to compete globally in the AVGC-XR sector.

